Southern Wasco County Evacuation Levels Reduced

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has reduced the evacuation advisories related to a pair of fires in southern Wasco County. There is now a Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation advisory for Antelope and for both sides of Highway 293 from milepost 4 to milepost 8. Shaniko remains at Level 2. The National Interagency Fire Center puts the size of the Deadman Canyon Fire about six-and-a-half miles west of Antelope at 5,000 acres, while the Incident 432 wildfire between Shaniko and Antelope was over 400 acres in size. Highway 293 from Highway 97 to Antelope is closed.