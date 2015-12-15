Snowpack At 40% Of Normal

The current storm has raised snowpack in the Hood, Sandy, and Lower Deschutes Basin up to 40 percent of normal, but it is highly unlikely there will be a dramatic change by the time the snow season ends.  Precipitation is at normal levels, but Natural Resources Conservation Service Oregon Water Supply Specialist Jason Ward says the higher temperatures we’ve seen this winter have made a big difference.  Ward says this is the lowest snowpack in this basin since 2015.  The snow season usually runs into early April, so there is still a chance for some improvement, but it probably will not be dramatic.

 

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK