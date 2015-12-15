Snowpack At 40% Of Normal

The current storm has raised snowpack in the Hood, Sandy, and Lower Deschutes Basin up to 40 percent of normal, but it is highly unlikely there will be a dramatic change by the time the snow season ends. Precipitation is at normal levels, but Natural Resources Conservation Service Oregon Water Supply Specialist Jason Ward says the higher temperatures we’ve seen this winter have made a big difference. Ward says this is the lowest snowpack in this basin since 2015. The snow season usually runs into early April, so there is still a chance for some improvement, but it probably will not be dramatic.