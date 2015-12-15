SmokeReadyGorge.Org Available For Smoke Information

Local officials are reminding people that when there are smoky conditions in the Gorge, people can get guidance by using the SmokeReadyGorge.org website set up by Oregon State University Extension, the Hood River County Health Department, and the Healthy Gorge Initiative.  OSU Extension’s Lauren Kraemer says preparing in advance for smoky conditions is very important, and having the right supplies like masks and filters on hand.  SmokeReadyGorge.org includes a checklist for what you should have on hand in case of smoky conditions.  It also features a map showing local air quality monitors at schools, orchards, and more.

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