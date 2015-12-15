Smoke Expected From Grasshopper Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue District says tesidents across Wasco County should expect to see heavy smoke and a large smoke plume from the Grasshopper Fire Friday afternoon as temperatures rise and humidity decreases.  While the fire remains active, firefighters continue to make progress holding and strengthening lines to protect the communities of Pine Hollow, Wamic, and Tygh Valley.  Size of the fire is now 23,672 acres.  There are now 557 firefighters assigned to the incident, including five Oregon State Fire Marshal structural task forces.  They are strategically positioned and ready to quickly respond to any spot fires that threaten homes or communities.

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