Small Fruits Conference In The Dalles This Week

The Northwest Center for Small Fruits Research Conference will be Tuesday and Wednesday at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center.  The Center is a partnership of researchers and stakeholders in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.  The organization was established to increase the sustainability and economic productivity of berry, grape, and wine industries in the Pacific Northwest.  Executive Director Julie Pond told the Pacific Northwest Ag Network that research dollars used by the Center over the last 30 years has shown a good return on investment for the region.  Pond added Steve Mangle, founder of Innov8.ag, will be the keynote speaker, talking about turning data into dollars.

