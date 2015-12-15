Slides Reported On Area Highways

Continued heavy rain and wind is causing landslides and vegetation impacts on highways in the region.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says a landslide has pushed onto eastbound Interstate 84 about four miles west of Cascade Locks, closing the right lane.

ODOT is asking motorists to watch out for highway crews working in the area.

Highway 35 is closed by a landslide near milepost 73, about 28 miles south of Hood River and 15 miles north of the junction with Highway 26.

And the Historic Columbia River Highway is closed just west of Vista House due to a landslide.

ODOT says they are getting reports of high water, landslides and downed trees and limbs affecting roads across the region.

Drivers should use extra caution if they need to travel anywhere and visit TripCheck.com before hitting the road to make sure their route is clear, plan extra time for their trip or reschedule their trip if possible.