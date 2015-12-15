Skyline Receives Funds In Ag Appropriations Bill

The package of three governmental appropriation bills part of the package approved by the House on Wednesday includes funding to advance Skyline Hospital’s Rural Surgical Services Project. Washington Fourth District Congressman Dan Newhouse says $3,000,000 for the project is included in the Agricultural Appropriations bill. This project will expand Surgical Services by renovating existing facility space and increasing the capacity of Skyline Health to provide new services to meet the current community need and prepare for future growth. Newhouse says a modern Surgical Center at Skyline will allow the hospital to recruit specialists and medical staff who will be critical for the hospital’s continued growth of services. Skyline Health CEO Matt Kollman says rural communities like White Salmon need reliable, safe, and high-quality healthcare to survive.