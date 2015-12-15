Skyline Health To Seek Levy Lid Lift

Klickitat County Public Hospital District 2, or Skyline Health, will be seeking a property tax levy lid lift in an April 28 special election. It is seeking to raise the levy rate of 49 cents per thousand dollars of assessed value to 75 cents per thousand. For a $400,000 home, that would be an increase of $100 per year. Skyline Health Chief Executive Officer Matt Kollman says the district board made the decision to ask the community for the increase. Kollman notes they have seen a significant growth in demand for services at Skyline. Volume in the surgical department has grown 27 percent in the last couple of years, imaging is up 14 percent, and Skyline’s clinic is up eight percent.