Skyline Health To Receive $3 Million For Surgical Services Expansion

Skyline Health in White Salmon is slated to receive $3 million as part of the Fiscal Year 2026 Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill that passed the House Appropriations Committee. Washington Fourth District Congressman Dan Newhouse’s office says the funding will help Skyline expand Surgical Services by renovating existing facility space and increasing the capacity of Skyline Health to provide new essential services to meet the current community need and prepare for future growth. Newhouse’s office goes on to say a modern surgical center at Skyline will allow the hospital to recruit specialists and medical staff who will be critical for the hospital’s continued growth of services.