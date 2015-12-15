Skyline Health Levy Lid Lift At 53% Approval

Votes counted Tuesday night in the April 28 special election in western Klickitat County show Skyline Health’s levy lid lift request is being approved by just under 53 percent of voters. The first count has 1,534 votes approving the request by the Skyline Health Board of Commissioners to increase the hospital district’s regular property tax levy rate to 75 cents per $1000 of assessed value beginning in 2027, while 1,364 were against. Under Washington state law, public hospital districts are authorized to levy regular property taxes at a rate of up to 75 cents per $1,000 of assessed value for purposes of operating and maintaining healthcare facilities and services. Because state law limits the amount that taxes can increase without voter approval, Skyline Health’s levy rate has declined over the years to approximately 46 cents in 2026. The district board said the levy will provide additional operating and capital funds to support the delivery of hospital and other health care services. An updated vote count is planned for Thursday.