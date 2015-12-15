Skeletal Remains Found On Sherman County Property

The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating after skeletal remains were discovered on private property in southern Sherman County. Deputies and the Columbia Gorge Major Crimes Team was activated and responded to the scene on Saturday. According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators collected the remains, which will be submitted to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office for analysis. Deputy Kyle Burnett is working with the major crimes team and serving as the local contact for the investigation. Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact Deputy Burnett by email at kburnett@shermancountyor.gov. The investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff’s Office says additional information will be released when it becomes available and appropriate.