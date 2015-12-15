Skamania & Klickitat County Voters With Offices & Issues To Settle

Votes in Skamania and Klickitat counties have a number of offices and issues to decide. Ballots must be postmarked or placed in official drop boxes by the end of Tuesday. There are three contested races for positions in Bingen…including Kelsey Ramsey and Clinton Deo running for Mayor, Eric Schroder and Maya Deo seeking City Council Position 4, and Erika Almskaar and Quinton Deo the candidates for Council Position 5. Jessica Smith and Erin Hartford are running for Lyle School Board Position 2. Also on the Klickitat County ballot are a one-tenth-of-one-percent public safety tax in Goldendale, and a proposed annexation of the Trout Lake School District area into the White Salmon Valley Pool Metropolitan Park District.

Moving to Skamania County…Jenny Collins Taylor and Scott Anderson are the mayoral candidates in Stevenson, Tina Van Pelt and Xochil Springer are running for Position 1 on the Stevenson City Council, and Erin Thomas Minnis and Jeff Breckel are seeking Position 2. There is also a contested race for Skamania County Hospital District Board Position 3 between Addison Dillon and Angie Hollis. Also, the Skamania County Cemetery District is seeking a property tax levy lid lift for maintenance and upkeep costs for the first time in 50 years, asking to move to .1037 per $1,000 of assessed value.