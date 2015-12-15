Skamania County VSO’s Receive State Honors

The Skamania County Veteran Services Office has earned statewide recognition for significant success in supporting local veterans. At a recent statewide event, Skamania County Veteran Services Officers Shannon See and Mitchell Crawley were recognized for helping veterans in their county receive nearly $2.4 million in benefits during Fiscal Year 2025-26. In addition their work helped increase the number of veterans in Skamania County receiving benefits by 7%. During 2025-26, See and Crawley submitted claims to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs that identified more than 320 individual issues, with approval granted for 187 of them. Veterans in Skamania County seeking assistance can call 509-427-3977 for an appointment with the Veteran Services Office, which is located at 710 SE Rock Creek Drive in Stevenson, and open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.