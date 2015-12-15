Skamania County Searches Continue To Decrease

For the fourth month in a row, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office says it has experienced a decrease in search and rescue missions compared to the mission numbers in the previous year. In the month of June, the Sheriff’s Office responded to seven search and rescue missions, a decrease of 42% compared to June 2025 numbers. The majority of these missions occurred on Mount Saint Helens, where climbers were unprepared for the conditions, became lost, or experienced issues while glissading down the mountain after summiting. The Volcano Rescue Team and the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team were the integral components of June’s missions, getting everyone who called for help returned safely.