Skamania County Search & Rescue Seeking Volunteers

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team is opening its volunteer application period October first through October 31st. The team is made up of volunteers who assist the Sheriff’s Office with search, rescue and emergency response operations throughout the region. Volunteers respond to missing-person searches, wilderness rescues, disaster support and other emergencies, often in challenging terrain and weather conditions. Officials say members commit to ongoing training, operational readiness and teamwork in demanding environments. In return, volunteers gain the opportunity to serve their community, develop valuable skills and be part of a mission-driven team. No prior search and rescue experience is required. Those interested can learn more and apply at SCSOSAR.org/join-us.