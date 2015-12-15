Skamania County Search & Rescue Missions Continue To Rise

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office says it experienced a 400% increase in search and rescue missions in May compared to the same month one year ago. Sheriff Summer Scheyer says that’s in spite of continued efforts to communicate the need for preparedness and warning of the dangers Skamania County recreational opportunities inherently hold, the majority of the missions are a result of people who do not live in the area acting in negligent or reckless way while recreating. Scheyer says she is working on a county ordinance where an individual could be cited if they are found to be reckless or negligent in their actions where search and rescue is requested to respond. She wants to deter current behavior while trying to recoup the financial expenditures from the search and rescue missions.