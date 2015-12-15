Skamania County Search Missions Down In April & May

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office says it continued to experience a decline in search and rescue missions for 2026 during April and May. Missions were down 66.7% from 2025 in April and down 60% in May. The nature of missions in April both involved vehicles stuck in the snow, requiring rescue of the occupants due to location and other reported factors. May missions involved two ankle injuries: one on Falls Creek Falls trail and one on Dog Mountain. The month of May was closed out with simultaneous missions on Mount Saint Helens involving a subject with an injured ankle and another subject stuck on a rock cliff after going off trail.