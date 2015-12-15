Skamania County Disabling Flock Cameras

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office says that due to a recent court decision regarding Flock-generated footage and public records request access, it will have the six Flock cameras within the county disabled. A judge in Washington has ruled the Flock data is eligible for public records request and therefore accessible to anyone. In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office said that although the Flock system has been beneficial in investigations for both Skamania County and surrounding agencies, the court decision is a threat to public safety, allowing access to anyone and extending far beyond the policy parameters set forth by the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office for their own personnel. The Flock contract with Skamania County extends through December 2026 and the infrastructure will remain in place until the termination of the contract. However, the cameras and license plate reader technology will be disabled.