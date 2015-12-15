Six Homes & 15 Outbuildings Known Lost To Fire

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office says six primary residences and 15 outbuildings are known to have been lost in the Grasshopper Fire. In a statement Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office did not offer further details on the buildings lost, adding while they recognize that information about structural damage is important to the community, damage assessments take a secondary priority while firefighters remain actively engaged in suppressing the fire and reducing immediate threats. Resources across the region, including within Wasco County, remain stretched thin as crews continue responding to the fire and protecting communities. Wasco County Emergency Management Services Manager Sheridan McClellan says 291 homes are currently under a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation advisory, 1,561 are in Level 2 “Be Set,” and 145 at Level 1 “Be Ready.”