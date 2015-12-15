Siren To Sound At Parade Start

The Cherry Festival Parade will begin in The Dalles Saturday at 10:00 a.m. The Dalles Police Department reminds citizens that the city siren will sound at 10:00 a.m. as a reminder that the parade is starting. People are asked to abide by temporary parking restrictions and avoid driving in the area if you are simply passing by at that time. The normal parade route will be followed from Webber Street and 6th to a loop around the 3rd street and 2nd street, disbanding at the Northern Wasco County Aquatic Center. This is the largest parade of the year in The Dalles so expect traffic impacts until noon or longer.