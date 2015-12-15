Single-Vehicle Crash Sparks Brush Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue says a single-vehicle crash on Highway 30, about a mile west of The Dalles, sparked a brush fire Saturday night. Fire officials say the crash ignited dry vegetation, with flames spreading up a nearby cliff face. Firefighters used extrication tools to free the vehicle’s occupant, provided emergency medical care, and transported the patient. Crews also contained the fire before it could spread further. Highway 30 was temporarily closed during the response. The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office and Dallesport Fire District assisted. MCFR reminds drivers that dry grass can still ignite in October from vehicle crashes, hot exhaust systems, dragging chains, or vehicle fires.