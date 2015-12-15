Single Lane Traffic On West 6th Week Of August 18

Starting Monday West 6th Street in The Dalles will be down to a single lane between John L Scott and Spookys Pizza for the installation of a 24-inch PVC storm line. Bi-Mart entrances will be affected and closed one at a time as contractors bring the storm line north along the curbline and then turn west and connect into an existing storm manhole in the northern entrance to Bi-Mart. Installation of the storm line is estimated to take two to three weeks, but the single lane flagging is expected to only take pkXW next week. Pour and placement of the new curb and sidewalk on West 6th has progressed well with a majority being completed this week. Grading for the first phase of paving is currently scheduled for the week of September 15.