Another four weeks of single-lane closures on the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge remain. Port of Hood River Executive Director Kevin Greenwood says the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Authority finished its work that required some daytime bridge delays and full closures last week, and the overnight portion of the bridge steel and coating maintenance has concluded. But he says single lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays continue. The weekday single-lane closures will take place this week, on Monday and Tuesday of next week, and weekdays the following two weeks, ending on December 11.