Sign-Ups For White Salmon-Bingen Yard Sale Map Underway

The Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce is taking registrations from those who want to be a part of the White Salmon-Bingen Community Wide Yard Sales and Business Sidewalk Sales the weekend of April 10.  The Rotary Club of White Salmon-Bingen also sponsors the event leading into the community cleanup later in the month.  Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tammara Tippel says registering will put your sale on the map to be available in print and online that weekend.  To submit your sale for the map, email it to info.mtadamschamber@gmail.com.  For more information, call the Chamber at 509-493-3630.

 

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