Sheriff’s Office Advises Of Phone Scam

The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch center received multiple calls Thursday someone claiming to be an officer with the department placing calls that eventually leads to asking for fines to be paid over the phone. The name used is in fact a Sergeant with the Sheriff’s Office, but he is not making the calls. As a reminder, law enforcement agencies will never ask you to pay a fee or fine over the phone. Anyone who calls you claiming to represent the Hood River County Sheriff’s office can be verified by you hanging up, calling the non-emergency dispatch number at 541-386-2711, and asking to speak with that person. Dispatchers will happily connect you with them, at which time you will be able to verify their legitimacy.