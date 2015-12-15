Sheriff Gives Status Report To Hood River County Commission

Hood River County Sheriff Matt English gave an over one-hour presentation to County Commissioners about the status of his department, from staffing to budgetary concerns. English told the Commission they continue to see substantial increases in calls for service, about 20% over the last decade. He pointed out a basic difference between his department and others in the County: the Sheriff’s Office is a 24/7 operation, while others operate on a 40-hour work week. He said right now the department has only ten of 13 deputy positions filled, and the staffing is actually lower than that with injuries, illness, and military leave adding to the scheduling difficulties. And he pointed out filling positions takes time, usually one year from hiring to finishing training.