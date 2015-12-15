Sheriff Asks To Review West Fork Purchase Proposal Before County Supports

Hood River County Commissioners showed support for efforts by the Mt. Hood National Forest to purchase about 1900 acres along the West Fork of the Hood River, but will wait a couple of weeks to sign a letter of support after County Sheriff Matt English said he wanted time to vet the proposal for public safety concerns. Mt. Hood National Forest District Ranger Kameron Sam told the Commission one of the reasons they are hoping to acquire the land by the end of the year is for better recreational access. English said he not seen the proposal until before the meeting on Monday, and would like time to review it before Commissioners take a position. He notes the land is adjacent to the Mt. Hood Wilderness, the Bull Run Watershed, and the Pacific Crest Trail. Sam said acquisition of the land would enhance protection of threatened and endangered fish species and habitat, and provide watershed protection.