Sewer Work Planned For East 10th and Thompson in The Dalles

The Dalles Public Works on Thursday will begin work on a sewer service renewal project located at East 10th and Thompson Streets. East 10th will be closed to thru traffic between Quinton and Thompson streets on Thursday and Friday. The road will be open to local traffic only between Shearer and Thompson streets for the same time period. Motor vehicles and bicyclists traveling through the area will be detoured to adjacent streets. Pedestrian and sidewalk access will remain open through the duration of this work. Work hours are from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days. Traffic control signs will remain in place after work hours due to an open trench across East 10th until the work is complete. No parking will be allowed within the project areas to allow room for large equipment to safely work. If you have questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (541) 296-5401.