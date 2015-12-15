Sewer Work On Court Street Alley Starts Wednesday

The Dalles Public Works on Wednesday will begin work on a sanitary sewer main repair in the alley between East 1st & East 2nd streets on Court Street.  A full street closure on Court Street and in the alley will remain in place Wednesday and Thursday.  Motor vehicles and bicyclists will be detoured to adjacent side streets.  Pedestrian traffic through the alley will be detoured to adjacent sidewalks.  Pedestrian and sidewalk access to local businesses on Court Street will remain open through the duration of this work.  Work hours are from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on each scheduled work day, but the trench must remain open until work is complete.  If you have questions, contact The Dalles Public Works Department at (541) 296-5401.

