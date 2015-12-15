Sewer Main Work Set For East 10th In The Dalles This Week

The Dalles Public Works will work this week on E 10th St. between Quinton St. and Roberts St. to replace and upgrade a stormwater sewer main. This project is part of the ongoing work on E 9th St. and Quinton St. A westbound lane closure on E 10th St. between Quinton St. and Roberts St. will remain in place for three days during the week. Full street closures on E 9th St. from Oregon St. to E 10th St. will remain in place. Motor vehicles and bicyclists will be detoured to adjacent side streets. Pedestrian and sidewalk access will remain open through the duration of this work. Work hours are from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on each scheduled work day, but the trench must remain open until work is complete.