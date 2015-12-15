Seven File For Oregon House District 52

It is a crowded field seeking the District 52 seat in the Oregon State House.  Current Wasco County Commissioner Scott Hege is running for the Republican nomination along with Darcy Lapier and Robert Fleming.  The Democrats seeking the position are Nick Walden Poublon, David Osborn, Hank Sanders, and Bernard Seeger.  Current District 52 representative Jeff Helfrich is the lone Republican to file for the State Senate District 26 position.  Nicole Bassett and Matthew Favro are seeking the Democrat nomination.  In House District 57, embattled incumbent Greg Smith is being challenged by fellow Republican Jim Doherty, with no Democrats filing for the seat.  A total of 25 people filed to run for Governor of Oregon:  10 Democrats and 15 Republicans.  Most notable are incumbent Democrat Tina Kotek, and Republican challengers Christine Drazan, Ed Diehl, and Chris Dudley.

 

