Seven Arrested After Warrant Operation

Seven people were detained Friday morning after a law enforcement operation in west The Dalles. The Northern Oregon Regional Tactical Team assisted the Mid-Columbia Interagency Narcotics Team in serving a search warrant. The warrant authorized officers to search a specified location for evidence. No one was injured during the operation. Nearby residents were notified of the activity through a reverse 911 call. The investigation remains ongoing. Any potential charges will be referred to the Wasco County District Attorney’s Office for consideration. The operation involved the Wasco, Sherman, Gilliam and Hood River County Sheriff’s Offices, along with The Dalles Police Department.