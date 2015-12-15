September 9 Prep Sports Roundup

Cross Country

Hood River Valley nabbed three of the top five places to win the boys’ half of the Northwest Oregon Conference preview meet at Blue Lake Park in Fairview. Joshua Carley finished second, Sam Schwager fourth, and Copeland Louis fifth as the Eagles easily outdistanced Centennial. In the girls’ race, HRV’s Savina Davis won as the only runner to record a time under 20 minutes and finished nearly 2:40 ahead of the field, while Sandy finished first in the team standings.

Girls Soccer

Columbia 7, Toutle Lake 0