September 5-6 Prep Sports Scoreboard

Football

Hood River Valley 35, Reynolds 20

The Dalles 21, Molalla 7

Hoquiam 54, Columbia 14

Hudson’s Bay 40, Stevenson 24

Lyle-Wishram-Klickitat 58, Prospect 6

Harper Charter 73, South Wasco 0

Girls Soccer

Western Christian 5, Trout Lake-Horizon Christian 1

Cross Country

Trout Lake’s Melody Stock was fourth, Columbia’s Lilah Zimmerman 10th, and Daisy Jones of Stevenson 11th at the Steve Maas Run-A-Ree at Hudson’s Bay



Saturday Schedule

Football

Napavine 32, Goldendale 8

Sherman 25, Jordan Valley 20

Volleyball

Hood River Valley at St. Helens Tournament

The Dalles def. Cascade Christian 25-16, 20-25, 15-11

Valley Catholic def. The Dalles 25-7, 25-22

Echo def. Lyle-Wishram 25-19, 25-24

Mannahouse Christian def. Lyle-Wishram 25-22, 25-19

Cove def. Dufur 16-25, 25-15, 15-2

South Wasco def. Griswold 25-7, 25-10

South Wasco def. Pilot Rock 25-17, 25-16

Jordan Valley def. Sherman 23-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-22

Cross Country

Hood River Valley’s Syl Perrin was second in girls’ varsity 5A/6A race at The Ultimook Run in Tillamook. Victor Coffman finished 14th for HRV in the boys’ run.

Abigail Pope was sixth and Laura Black eighth led The Dalles to a second place finish in the girls’ race at the Gresham Cross Country Festival. The Riverhawks were also second in the boys’ run, with Tyson Long in sixth and Zeb Stelzer in eighth.