September 26 Prep Sports Scoreboard

Volleyball
The Dalles def. Gladstone 25-7, 25-8, 25-5
Columbia def. King’s Way Christian 25-23, 25-18, 25-12
Seton Catholic def. Stevenson 25-18, 25-10, 25-18
Dufur def. Horizon Christian 25-8, 25-14, 25-10
South Wasco def. Sherman 25-13, 25-23, 26-24
Trout Lake-Glenwood def. Lyle-Wishram 25-16, 18-25, 25-22, 26-24
Boys Soccer
Hood River Valley 5, Putnam 3
The Dalles 3, Madras 0
Columbia Adventist (WA) 3, Trout Lake-Horizon Christian 1
Girls Soccer
Hood River Valley 4, Putnam 1
The Dalles 8, Madras 0
King’s Way Christian 5, Columbia 0
Seton Catholic 7, Stevenson 0
Valley Catholic 9, Trout Lake-Horizon Christian 1