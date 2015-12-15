September 24 Prep Sports Scoreboard

Football
Dufur 55, Echo 12
Boys Soccer
Hood River Valley 2, Woodburn 0
The Dalles 3, Gladstone 0
North Clackamas Christian 4, Trout Lake-Horizon Christian 1
Girls Soccer
Hood River Valley 5, Woodburn 0
The Dalles 7, Gladstone 0
Kalama 3, Columbia 0
King’s Way Christian 10, Stevenson 0
Volleyball
Hood River Valley def. Milwaukie 25-20, 25-8, 25-12
Lyle-Wishram-Klickitat def. Horizon Christian 25-13, 25-22, 25-14
Dufur def. South Wasco 25-13, 25-15, 25-15
Sherman def. Condon 25-13, 25-21, 25-17
Kalama def. Columbia 3-0
King’s Way Christian def. Stevenson 3-1