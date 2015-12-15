September 24 Prep Sports Scoreboard

Football

Dufur 55, Echo 12

 

Boys Soccer

Hood River Valley 2, Woodburn 0

The Dalles 3, Gladstone 0

North Clackamas Christian 4, Trout Lake-Horizon Christian 1

 

Girls Soccer

Hood River Valley 5, Woodburn 0

The Dalles 7, Gladstone 0

Kalama 3, Columbia 0

King’s Way Christian 10, Stevenson 0

 

Volleyball

Hood River Valley def. Milwaukie 25-20, 25-8, 25-12

Lyle-Wishram-Klickitat def. Horizon Christian 25-13, 25-22, 25-14

Dufur def. South Wasco 25-13, 25-15, 25-15

Sherman def. Condon 25-13, 25-21, 25-17

Kalama def. Columbia 3-0

King’s Way Christian def. Stevenson 3-1