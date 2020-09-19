September 19-20 Prep Sports

Football
Hood River Valley 51, Putnam 0
Culver 72, Columbia 18
Stevenson 44, Fort Vancouver 0
Dufur 34, Elgin 28
Lyle-Wishram-Klickitat 46, Cove 6
Sherman 53, Huntington 6
Boys Soccer
The Dalles 6, Astoria 0
Girls Soccer
The Dalles 7, Astoria 0
Volleyball
South Wasco def. Mannahouse Christian 25-12, 25-23, 25-22
South Wasco def. Open Door Academy 23-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-23
Hood River Valley lost to Westview, Century, and Putnam at Westview Tournament
Sherman def. Prairie City, Umatilla, Cove, and Irrigon to win the Condon Tournament. Horizon Christian def. Umatilla to win one out of four matches in the tourney.
King’s Way Christian def. Stevenson 3-0
Cross Country
Tyson Long was ninth to help The Dalles boys to a fifth place finish at the Three-Course Challenge in Seaside. Columbia’s Lilah Zimmerman was fifth, and Stevenson’s Daisy Jones 12th, in the girls’ race.
Trout Lake’s Melody Stock won the girls’ race by nearly 90 seconds at the Southwest Christian Invitational. The Mustangs’ Nehemiah Davis was 11th in the boys’ race.