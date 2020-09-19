September 19-20 Prep Sports

Football

Hood River Valley 51, Putnam 0

Culver 72, Columbia 18

Stevenson 44, Fort Vancouver 0

Dufur 34, Elgin 28

Lyle-Wishram-Klickitat 46, Cove 6

Sherman 53, Huntington 6

Boys Soccer

The Dalles 6, Astoria 0

Girls Soccer

The Dalles 7, Astoria 0

Volleyball

South Wasco def. Mannahouse Christian 25-12, 25-23, 25-22

South Wasco def. Open Door Academy 23-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-23

Hood River Valley lost to Westview, Century, and Putnam at Westview Tournament

Sherman def. Prairie City, Umatilla, Cove, and Irrigon to win the Condon Tournament. Horizon Christian def. Umatilla to win one out of four matches in the tourney.

King’s Way Christian def. Stevenson 3-0

Cross Country

Tyson Long was ninth to help The Dalles boys to a fifth place finish at the Three-Course Challenge in Seaside. Columbia’s Lilah Zimmerman was fifth, and Stevenson’s Daisy Jones 12th, in the girls’ race.

Trout Lake’s Melody Stock won the girls’ race by nearly 90 seconds at the Southwest Christian Invitational. The Mustangs’ Nehemiah Davis was 11th in the boys’ race.