September 18 Prep Sports Scoreboard

Football
Dayville 70, South Wasco 8
Volleyball
Hood River Valley def. Milwaukie 25-22, 26-24, 25-11
LaCenter def. Columbia 25-21, 20-25, 25-15, 25-16
Kalama def. Stevenson 25-15, 25-12, 25-11
Dufur def. Trout Lake-Glenwood 25-21, 25-9, 25-5
South Wasco def. Horizon Christian 25-9, 26-24, 25-9
Sherman def. Bickleton 25-18, 25-16, 25-11
Boys Soccer
Hood River Valley 3, Glencoe 1
The Dalles 2, Seaside 2
Grand View Christian Academy 3, Trout Lake-Glenwood 2
Girls Soccer
Hood River Valley 8, St. Helens 0
LaCenter 7, Columbia 0
Kalama 4, Stevenson 0