September 18 Prep Sports Scoreboard

Football

Dayville 70, South Wasco 8

 

Volleyball

Hood River Valley def. Milwaukie 25-22, 26-24, 25-11

LaCenter def. Columbia 25-21, 20-25, 25-15, 25-16

Kalama def. Stevenson 25-15, 25-12, 25-11

Dufur def. Trout Lake-Glenwood 25-21, 25-9, 25-5

South Wasco def. Horizon Christian 25-9, 26-24, 25-9

Sherman def. Bickleton 25-18, 25-16, 25-11

 

Boys Soccer

Hood River Valley 3, Glencoe 1

The Dalles 2, Seaside 2

Grand View Christian Academy 3, Trout Lake-Glenwood 2

 

Girls Soccer

Hood River Valley 8, St. Helens 0

LaCenter 7, Columbia 0

Kalama 4, Stevenson 0

