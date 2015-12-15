September 15 Prep Sports Scoreboard

Girls Soccer
The Dalles 8, St. Helens 0: The Riverhawks stay unbeaten and unscored upon in four matches.
Volleyball
Open Door Christian def. Trout Lake-Glenwood 25-17, 25-23, 22-25, 14-25, 15-6
