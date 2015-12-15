September 15 Prep Sports Roundup

Boys Soccer
Hood River Valley 2, Scappoose 0
Trout Lake-Horizon Christian 5, Riverdale 2
Girls Soccer
Scappoose 3, Hood River Valley 1
Stevenson 2, Castle Rock 2
Columbia 2, LaCenter 1
Volleyball
Sandy def. Hood River Valley 25-16, 25-22, 25-17
The Dalles def. Pendleton 25-17, 25-19, 25-21
LaCenter def. Columbia 25-15, 25-18, 25-21
Castle Rock def. Stevenson 3-1
South Wasco def. Lyle-Wishram-Klickitat 3-1
Sherman def. Ione-Arlington 25-18, 25-13, 25-12
Dufur def. Heppner 21-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-18
Trout Lake-Glenwood def. Horizon Christian 25-8, 25-14, 25-14
Cross Country
Trout Lake’s Melody Stock won the girls’ race at a five-school meet in Stevenson. Stock held off Stevenson’s Daisy Jones in a close race, with Columbia’s Lilah Zimmerman in third. In the boys’ race, Joby Steward of Glenwood-Trout Lake took second, with Columbia’s Colby Clark in fourth and Stevenson’s Colton Hollis in fifth.
Boys Water Polo
Hood River Valley 17, David Douglas 8: Liam McGeeney scored nine goals in the game for HRV.
Girls Water Polo
Hood River Valley 13, David Douglas 9: The Eagles outscored the Scots 5-2 in the final quarter. Layla Williams had three goals and four assists for HRV.