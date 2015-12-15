September 15 Prep Sports Roundup

Boys Soccer

Hood River Valley 2, Scappoose 0

Trout Lake-Horizon Christian 5, Riverdale 2

Girls Soccer

Scappoose 3, Hood River Valley 1

Stevenson 2, Castle Rock 2

Columbia 2, LaCenter 1

Volleyball

Sandy def. Hood River Valley 25-16, 25-22, 25-17

The Dalles def. Pendleton 25-17, 25-19, 25-21

LaCenter def. Columbia 25-15, 25-18, 25-21

Castle Rock def. Stevenson 3-1

South Wasco def. Lyle-Wishram-Klickitat 3-1

Sherman def. Ione-Arlington 25-18, 25-13, 25-12

Dufur def. Heppner 21-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-18

Trout Lake-Glenwood def. Horizon Christian 25-8, 25-14, 25-14

Cross Country

Trout Lake’s Melody Stock won the girls’ race at a five-school meet in Stevenson. Stock held off Stevenson’s Daisy Jones in a close race, with Columbia’s Lilah Zimmerman in third. In the boys’ race, Joby Steward of Glenwood-Trout Lake took second, with Columbia’s Colby Clark in fourth and Stevenson’s Colton Hollis in fifth.

Boys Water Polo

Hood River Valley 17, David Douglas 8: Liam McGeeney scored nine goals in the game for HRV.

Girls Water Polo

Hood River Valley 13, David Douglas 9: The Eagles outscored the Scots 5-2 in the final quarter. Layla Williams had three goals and four assists for HRV.