September 12-13 Prep Sports Roundup

Football
Hood River Valley 35, Grant 0
Astoria 32, The Dalles 6
Ilwaco 20, Columbia 12
Stevenson at Elma, ccld.
Dufur 20, Crosspoint Christian 12
Lyle-Wishram-Klickitat 42, North Douglas 32
Spray-Mitchell-Wheeler 64, South Wasco 28
Sherman 19, Ione-Arlington 0
Toledo 60, Goldendale 14
Volleyball
South Wasco def. Country Christian 25-19, 25-18, 25-12
Portland Christian def. South Wasco 25-23, 18-25, 25-22, 16-25, 15-17
Imbler def. Trout Lake-Glenwood 25-8, 25-10
Powder Valley def. Trout Lake-Glenwood 25-19, 25-21
Adrian def. Trout Lake-Glenwood 25-13, 25-21
Joseph def. Trout Lake-Glenwood 25-16, 25-7
Grant Union def. Trout Lake-Glenwood 25-15, 25-17
Damascus Christian def. Horizon Christian 25-12, 25-9, 25-16
Sherman def. Southwest Christian 25-22, 25-21
Sherman def. Country Christian 25-19, 25-16
The Dalles at Sisters Tournament
Girls Soccer
The Dalles 8, Baker 0
Salem Academy 2, Trout Lake-Horizon Christian 1
Boys Soccer
The Dalles 8, Baker 0
Trout Lake-Horizon Christian 9, Irrigon 1
Cross Country
Hood River Valley finished sixth in the boys’ race at the Oregon City Invitational. Sam Knoll led the Eagles with a ninth place finish. In the girls’ run, Trout Lake’s Melody Stock came in seventh.