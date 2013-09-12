September 12-13 Prep Sports Roundup

Football

Hood River Valley 35, Grant 0

Astoria 32, The Dalles 6

Ilwaco 20, Columbia 12

Stevenson at Elma, ccld.

Dufur 20, Crosspoint Christian 12

Lyle-Wishram-Klickitat 42, North Douglas 32

Spray-Mitchell-Wheeler 64, South Wasco 28

Sherman 19, Ione-Arlington 0

Toledo 60, Goldendale 14

 

Volleyball

South Wasco def. Country Christian 25-19, 25-18, 25-12

Portland Christian def. South Wasco 25-23, 18-25, 25-22, 16-25, 15-17

Imbler def. Trout Lake-Glenwood 25-8, 25-10

Powder Valley def. Trout Lake-Glenwood 25-19, 25-21

Adrian def. Trout Lake-Glenwood 25-13, 25-21

Joseph def. Trout Lake-Glenwood 25-16, 25-7

Grant Union def. Trout Lake-Glenwood 25-15, 25-17

Damascus Christian def. Horizon Christian 25-12, 25-9, 25-16

Sherman def. Southwest Christian 25-22, 25-21

Sherman def. Country Christian 25-19, 25-16

The Dalles at Sisters Tournament

 

Girls Soccer

The Dalles 8, Baker 0

Salem Academy 2, Trout Lake-Horizon Christian 1

 

Boys Soccer

The Dalles 8, Baker 0

Trout Lake-Horizon Christian 9, Irrigon 1

 

Cross Country

Hood River Valley finished sixth in the boys’ race at the Oregon City Invitational. Sam Knoll led the Eagles with a ninth place finish.  In the girls’ run, Trout Lake’s Melody Stock came in seventh.

