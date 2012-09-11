September 11-12 Prep Sports Scoreboard

Football

Barlow 28, Hood River Valley 21

Woodburn 17, The Dalles 13

Ilwaco 21, Columbia 10

Stevenson 36, Goldendale 29

Dufur 72, Crosspoint Christian 28

Sherman 38, Lyle-Wishram-Klickitat 0

North Lake 61, South Wasco 12

Volleyball

Sherman def. Lyle-Wishram-Klickitat 27-25, 25-8, 25-12

Sherman def. Umatilla 25-145, 25-7, 25-12 ‘

Central Christian def. Dufur 19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 15-11

Dufur def. Umpqua Valley Christian 25-14, 25-16, 25-23

Grand View Christian def. Trout Lake-Glenwood 25-20, 11-25, 25-23, 15-25, 15-12

Seton Catholic def. Stevenson 3-0

Cross Country

Hood River Valley’s Savina Davis finished fifth in the girls’ varsity run at the Oregon City Invitational.

Stevenson’s Daisy Jones finished second in the girls’ varsity race at the Steve Maas Run-A-Ree at Hudson’s Bay.