Sense of Place Starts 17th Season In October

Sense of Place, the Gorge-based storytelling series, returns for its 17th season in October. For the first time, Sense of Place is an independent non-profit rather that being a program of another non-profit. Executive Director and series host Sarah Fox says that won’t change what Sense of Place does. The first show will be October 14 on the local aviation technology industry with Jason Hartmann of the Columbia Gorge Tech Alliance. It will begin at 7 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River. Tickets are available at columbiaarts.org.