Sense Of Place Series Returns October 8

The Mt. Adams Institute Sense Of Place series returns for its 16th season in October. The monthly presentations exploring topics of interest in the region offers a chance to go in-depth with experts for an evening. Series host Sarah Fox says she has been fortunate to be able to get people to come and share what they’ve learned over years of work. This year’s first event will be “Woven in Place: A Rancher’s Journey from Sheep to Fashion and the Olympics” with rancher Jeanne Carver of Imperial Stock Ranch in Wasco County on October 8 at 7 p.m. at the Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River. Tickets are available at senseofplacegorge.org.