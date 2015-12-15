Security Part Of White Salmon K-12 Campus Planning

Security is a part of the planning as the White Salmon Valley School District develops its plans for a K-12 campus at the current location of the middle and high schools. In the aftermath of last week’s shooting at an elementary school in Bend, Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn says security improvements are top of mind. Polkinghorn notes they currently have lockdown capabilities at the push of the button, but they are considering other steps to further harden interior doors and windows to prevent access during a lockdown. He adds there is a balance between having a school that is welcoming to the community while still also able to slow down and stop an intruder.