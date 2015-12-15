Seattle Man Arrested After I-84 Pursuit

A 22-year-old Seattle man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a pursuit on Interstate 84 in Gilliam County on Thursday night. According to the Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect fled from an Oregon State Trooper near Hermiston when he was being taken into custody for violation of a restraining order. Minutes later, Gilliam County Sheriff’s deputies located the suspect driving westbound on Interstate 84 near Arlington. The driver then led deputies on a more than 20 mile pursuit, before pulling onto the freeway shoulder and surrendering without further incident. The man was taken into custody for attempting to elude, violating a restraining order, reckless driving, and reckless endangering. The Sheriff’s Office says additional charges are expected.