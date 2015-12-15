Search & Rescue Calls Continue Climb In Skamania County

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office says it continues to see search and rescue calls increase. In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office says it handled 12 search and rescue missions in June, moving them up to 42 so far in 2025. There were a total of 54 of these calls for the entirety of 2024, and the Sheriff’s Office says it is just entering the normal busy season for search and rescue. Those missions in June ranged from helping climbers on Mt. St. Helens to a person who had a “panic attack” after becoming separated from their hiking party and needed assistance to continue down a trail. The Sheriff’s Office says the calls serve as a reminder to hike within your capabilities, pack plenty of water, tell others where you’re traveling, and always have the ten essentials: navigation tools, sun protection, insulation, illumination, first-aid supplies, fire starter, repair kit and tools, nutrition, hydration, and emergency shelter.