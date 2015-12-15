Search For Missing Climber Suspended

The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office has suspended recovery operations for a 26-year-old climber from Bend who was last seen attempting to summit Mt. Hood. The Sheriff’s Office was notified by a climbing partner on Saturday morning that 26-year-old Matthew Aldridge of Bend was overdue after he continued to attempt to reach the summit of Mt. Hood via the Newton Clark Headwall with two others who turned back due to conditions on the mountain. The Sheriff’s Office initiated an air and ground search that was narrowed to an area near Pea Gravel Ridge above 8400 feet in elevation after phone data suggested a fall. The first attempt to reach the area with ground searchers on Saturday was unsuccessful due to darkness and unsafe conditions. On Sunday searchers from the Hood River Crag Rats and Portland Mountain Rescue made it to the likely location previously identified but were unsuccessful in locating any sign of Aldridge. Due to deteriorating weather and treacherous conditions, the Sheriff’s Office decided at midday Sunday to withdraw searchers and suspend the ground search. Additional efforts may be attempted as conditions allow, but the search has shifted to a recovery mission.