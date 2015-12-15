Search Finds A.I. Altered Images Of Minors

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office says numerous images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct were located on a cellular phone during service of a search warrant last week.  The Sheriff’s Office says the images were altered with Artificial Intelligence, morphing the images into sexually explicit material.  The suspect obtained the photographs through public social media sites and utilized an application to alter the images through A.I.  The suspect, a Skamania man, was arrested and is currently in custody at the Skamania County Correctional Facility.  Nineteen victims have been identified and notified of the incident.  The case is still under investigation, and the Sheriff’s Office said it could not release further information at this time.

