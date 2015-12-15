Scheduled Planning Hearing On Hotel Cancelled

A scheduled hearing before the Hood River City Planning Commission on a site plan review application for a 135-room hotel at the location of the former Hood River News building on State Street across from the Hood River Library has been cancelled.  Municipal Planning Director Dustin Nilsen says Monday’s hearing to review the application for development of the five-story Marriott hotel was scrubbed at the request of applicant Line 29 Architecture, and there is no date certain for it to be rescheduled.  He adds a new notice of hearing will be required in the future should it be rescheduled.  The proposed hotel had drawn plenty of negative comments.  The packet for the hearing included mostly negative public feedback on the proposal, mostly centering around downtown parking and traffic impacts, and the size of the building itself being out of character with the surrounding community.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK