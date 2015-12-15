Scheduled Planning Hearing On Hotel Cancelled

A scheduled hearing before the Hood River City Planning Commission on a site plan review application for a 135-room hotel at the location of the former Hood River News building on State Street across from the Hood River Library has been cancelled. Municipal Planning Director Dustin Nilsen says Monday’s hearing to review the application for development of the five-story Marriott hotel was scrubbed at the request of applicant Line 29 Architecture, and there is no date certain for it to be rescheduled. He adds a new notice of hearing will be required in the future should it be rescheduled. The proposed hotel had drawn plenty of negative comments. The packet for the hearing included mostly negative public feedback on the proposal, mostly centering around downtown parking and traffic impacts, and the size of the building itself being out of character with the surrounding community.